It has recently been announced that starting this fall, as a result of changes some 20 years in the making, New York City middle schoolers will be taking an SHSAT or Specialized High School Admissions Test that does not include scrambled paragraphs. If you’re unsure what those are than you are probably not the parent of a middle schooler engrossed in preparing for the one test that can determine selection for schools like Stuyvesant High School and Bronx High School of Science.There are a lot of New York City families that are less acclimated to the testing and admissions processes for these schools and many of them are from underserved communities. For that and many other reasons the complexion of these specialized schools is fairly homogenous and has been for a long time.

We talked to Ryan Baxter, the founder of PASSNYC or Promoting Access to Specialized Schools in New York City and Board member Akil Bello. PASS NYC is a volunteer nonprofit organization founded by Ryan Baxter to help more students prepare for and take the Specialized High School Achievement Test and to increase diversity at specialized high schools.

