Bronx housing

Nonprofit AHRC New York City has a new executive director. Marco Damiani brings a wide variety of government and nonprofit experience to the position, including leadership positions at Metro Community Health Centers, United Cerebral Palsy of New York City and Alliance for Integrated Care of New York. In his new role he will oversee a $300 million, a staff of 4,000 people and more than 150 locations across New York City that serve more than 15,000, according to a statement.

The Preservation League of New York State is looking for nominations for its 2018 Excellence in Historic Preservation Awards. Projects that stand out for how they incorporated energy efficiency, adaptive reuse, or New York’s Rehabilitation Tax Credit program are especially eligible for recognition, according to a statement. Details on the awards and nomination process can be found here.

A new study from the Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York analyzes the relative well-being of children across New York City’s 59 community districts. It finds that children in the South Bronx and East New York are most at risk to problems arising from across the six categories observed by the study. Children who were least at risk are concentrated in lower Manhattan, Midtown, Staten Island and along the waterfront in Brooklyn and Queens.

A few takeaways:

Economic security: About half of children in East Harlem live in poverty while 2 percent of children do in the Upper East Side neighborhood directly to the south. The median family income in the latter is 10 times ($230,000/year) that of East Harlem.

Housing: Residents of the Concourse/Highbridge area of the Bronx are 50 times more likely to enter a homeless shelter than Upper East Side residents.

Health: Children in the Williamsbridge area of the north Bronx are three times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to children in the Williamsburg/Greenpoint area of Brooklyn.

Education: Less than half of children from the Hunts Point area of the Bronx graduate from high school

Youth: Teen girls in Mott Haven are 25 times more likely to have a baby compared to children in Greenwich Village.

Family and Community: Children in Hunt’s Point are about six times more likely than those in the Upper East Side to live in a single-parent home.