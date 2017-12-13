(Igor Aleks / Shutterstock)

The Carter Burden Network raised more than $1 million last month at its annual gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Manhattan. Proceeds from the event will go towards programming that benefits seniors across New York City. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a guest appearance via video link to congratulate Board Chairman Jeffrey Weber, who is also chairman of Gillibrand’s working group on aging and received recognition for his contributions to the 46-year-old nonprofit. Also in attendance were Donna Corrado, commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging, and Corrado’s deputy Caryn Resnick.

A new study details the obstacles that Long Island residents face when pursuing treatment for substance abuse and other mental health ailments. Nearly 40 percent of the approximately 650 people who took part in the study said that affordability was a barrier to receiving treatment, while a quarter of respondents could not locate a provider who accepted their insurance. The report calls on the New York State Department of Financial Services to further investigate whether commercial insurance providers in Long Island are complying with mandated mental health standards.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan leveraged a “Christmas explosion” of holiday decorations to raise $25,000 for needy families and individuals. A house tour through the village of Goshen took 500 people through seven different houses that were “decorated to the hilt” with holiday decor, said Kristin Jensen, chief advancement officer for the organization. She added that the event has steadily grown each year by about 100 new participants since it began three years ago.

Amida Care and Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation hosted a free community fitness class on Dec. 11 that shows what a little pre-planning can accomplish. The event – and another to be held early next year – was funded through a $5,000 grant sponsored by New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy as part of the city’s Expense Budget process. The next fiscal year will not begin for more than six months, but the submission period for fiscal year 2019 is coming up, judging by the Jan 3. opening date earlier this year. A full list of projects funded this year through the Expense Budget process can be seen here.



An item in the Dec. 12 NYN Media Buzz about a new study from the Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York City included an incorrect link. The study can be viewed here.