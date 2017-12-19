(Shutterstock)

A new study from the NYU Furman Center details the demographic characteristics of people living in flood-prone areas like New York City. Federal lawmakers have until later this week to negotiate a long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program, which is the only provider of flood insurance for many areas nationwide. The study also includes an interactive map which allows users to zoom in down to a street-level reading of designated flood zones.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and outgoing City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced $1.7 million worth of aid for victims of Hurricane Maria. The New York Disaster Interfaith Services estimates that about 5,000 new Puerto Rican and U.S. Virgin Island residents in New York have unmet needs stemming from the hurricane, including a lack of basic clothing and household supplies. That number is expected to increase as new people arrive from the islands in the year ahead.

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has a new chairman off the board. Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of New Jersey-based PR firm MWWPR, will take over from Ken Biberaj who will continue as a member of the board. Kempner also currently serves on the board of the nonprofit Coalition for the Homeless.