Rebuilding Together NYC and NYCHA have teamed up for a job training program.

Rebuilding Together NYC and NYCHA celebrated the expansion of the nonprofit’s NYC workforce development training program on Feb. 2. The program offers training to 140 unemployed or underemployed city residents. NYCHA secured a $1.4 million grant in 2017 from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund pre-apprenticeship training for public housing residents affected by Superstorm Sandy. Rebuilding Together NYC was one of three training providers subsequently selected by NYCHA, according to a press release.

Ride-sharing digital company Lyft has grants – and flattery available “to support the vital work of New York-area non-profit organizations … the area’s hardest working organizations,” according to a press release. The requirements are relatively low, as are the $1,000 grants. Here is where you can apply for them.

Auburn-based Freedom Recreational Services for Youth with Disabilities is joining forces with ARISE, an independent living center in Central New York, reports The Citizen. The article states that the move would allow Freedom Rec to lighten the increasing burden of overhead. It took more than a year of searching for the equine-centric nonprofit to lasso a partner.