The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation named Elizabeth Alexander as its next president, effective next month. Alexander, a writer and scholar, will succeed Earl Lewis in leading the foundation, which funds initiatives in the arts and humanities, according to a press release. She previously worked at the Ford Foundation.

Astor Services for Children & Families, a nonprofit that provides behavior and educational services, has signed on to a new state initiative. The state Department of Health’s CANS-NY Training and Technical Assistance Institute also includes The Collaborative for Children & Families, Hillside Family of Agencies, and Northern Rivers (Parsons Child & Family Center)/SATRI, according to a press release. The initiative aims to use data to inform mental health treatment of children, adolescents and their families through Health Home care management.

The Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project has a new CEO. Katherine Martinez succeed Evelyn Laureano, who retired from leading the organization which helps older adults and their families in the Bronx. Martinez previously served as deputy director of Presbyterian Senior Services.

The Long Island Community Foundation has granted $20,000 to Community Action Southold Town’s North Fork Parent-Child Home Program, an initiative that sends early learning specialists to help families prepare children for kindergarten, according to a press release.







