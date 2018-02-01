(Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The New York City-based Nonprofit Finance Fund is looking for help in determining the state of the sector. There is an online survey that takes about 25 minutes to fill out. Responses are due by Feb. 21.

The Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS) has a new chairman of its board of directors. Alex Rose joined the board in 2014 and became vice-chair the following year. He succeeds Julie Sandorf, who will remain on the board as vice-chair, who had been chair since 2009 of the New York City-based supportive housing organization.

EPIC Long Island announced the organizations it intends to recognize at its upcoming annual gala. Alan Littman from NFP Corporate Services, will be honored with the Corporate Leadership Award while NYU Winthrop Hospital Department of Neuroscience has secured the Professional Leadership Award. The event will also honor the second generation of family committed to EPIC’s mission. Joyce Silverman Fish and her brother Stephen Silverman will receive the Naomi and Barney Silverman Family of the Year Award.

The New York State Department of Health is offering $2 million in grants for organizations that can develop or enhance comprehensive HIV/STD/HCV programs for people with HIV and those that live in areas with a high prevalence of HIV. More details are available here. Applications are due by March 20, 2018 at 4 p.m., with an anticipated award date of Aug. 1, 2018.