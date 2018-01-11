Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul met with nonprofit leaders on Long Island to discuss Gov. Cuomo's State of the State proposals on Jan. 10. (Contributed)

The New York state Assembly will hold a public hearing today to examine the possible benefits and effects of legalizing adult sale and possession of marijuana in New York state. Several nonprofit leaders are expected to speak at the event, which begins at 10:30 a.m. in room 1923 at 250 Broadway in Manhattan.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gave nonprofits on Long Island a briefing in Bethpage yesterday on how proposals in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent State of the State address might affect them. “There has never been a more critical time for collaboration and leveraging of public and private resources in New York State,” Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said in a statement in response to Hochul’s visit. Other New York nonprofit leaders had a mixed response to Cuomo’s speech earlier this month.

Jean Weinberg jumped to Bloomberg Philanthropies after several years working in the public sector at NYCHA and the New York City Department of Health. In her new role she will serve as the global communications lead for public health.