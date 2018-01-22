The Music Conservatory of Westchester is hosting a series of bilingual classes to promote the arts in early childhood. (Contributed)

Nonprofits like Make The Road NY and Good Shepherd Services are continuing to keep pressure on Congress to make DACA protections permanent for nearly 1 million people who were brought by their parents to the U.S. as children. Nonprofits have also urged Congress to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Both of these programs are currently at issue in the ongoing federal government shutdown. “Immigrants and children are at the heart of New York City,” Sister Paulette LoMonaco, executive director of Good Shepherd Services, said in a press release. “That’s why we recognize that failure to continue these critical programs would be devastating to communities in all five boroughs and the future of this city.”

Representatives of nearly 100 not-for-profit organizations are expected to join New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez today at a budget forum in upper Manhattan. The event will discuss the city funding process and how organizations can leverage it to better serve local communities, according to a press release. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Isabella Nursing Home, 515 Audubon Ave. at West 190th Street.

The Music Conservatory of Westchester of White Plains is helping immigrant families master English through a bilingual early childhood music education program. Libraries in New Rochelle, Greenburgh, Ossining and White Plains will host a total of 22 classes in English and Spanish that run from January and May, according to a press release.