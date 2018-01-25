Roz Lee is the new vice president of strategy and programs at Ms. Foundation for Women. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Ms. Foundation for Women has a new vice president of strategy and programs. Roz Lee previously service as director of social justice initiatives at the Arcus Foundation and helped develop the Global Trans Initiative, a $20 million effort to improve the lives of transgender people. She is also a board member of ABFE.

The Fiscal Policy Institute has brought in Jonas Shaende as its new senior budget and policy analyst. Shaende, an economist and data executive with a PhD from The New School for Social Research, has previously taught economics at Long Island University and has held senior appointments at the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Finance’s Tax Policy Division.

Three nonprofit organizations in Madison County scored grants from the Central New York Community Foundation. Earlville Opera House will be able to operate its theater year-round with its $20,000 grant. Oneida Healthcare Center got $75,000 to expand its outpatient radiology facility. The Earlville Free Library is doubling down on plans for a new children’s area with the $18,858 it won.