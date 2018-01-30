Teen activists are heading to Albany today to lobby state lawmakers. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The National Disability Institute, Citi Community Development and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new initiative on Jan. 29 that encourages cities to help disabled people become more economically-empowered. The announcement included the launch of Empowered NYC, a program that aims to test, adopt and promote new ways to help this population through education, one-on-one financial counseling and other support services, according to a press release.

A free information session will be held on Feb. 5 for organizations looking to apply for Preserve New York grants and Technical Assistance Grants, programs of the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League. The Municipal Art Society of New York will host the event that day from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at 488 Madison Avenue, Suite 1900. The event is free but interested attendees are asked to RSVP here or by calling 518-462-5658, ext. 12.

More than 300 teens are planning to take part in the 18th annual Youth Action Day in Albany today. The event helps youth advocate for increased funding to programs that affect youth, but only after a series of trainings that teach participants about the state funding process and best practices for lobbying lawmakers. A rally will take place outside the Legislative Office Building at 10:30 a.m. before the youth advocates take part in meetings throughout the Capitol complex.



Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan counties has a new member of its board of directors. James Langlois previously served as district superintendent of the Putnam/Northern Westchester Board of Cooperative Education Services in Yorktown Heights, and as superintendent of schools for the Goshen Central School District.