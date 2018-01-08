Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

The nonprofit Arc of Rockland won state funding to expand its housing program for the second year in a row. A press release did not state how much more funding the Rockland County organization, which aids people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will receive. A new residence in Nyack and another in Stony Point are expected to house a total of 10 men by the end of summer. Additional plans call for the creation of housing for aging people with high medical needs and a residential transformation that will be implemented over the next five years.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities will host a webinar at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, to discuss expected federal budget cuts to programs that fund food, housing, health care and other social services. The discussion will also include renewed GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to leverage the budget reconciliation process to pass welfare reform without Democratic support. Register for the webinar here.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans a public hearing Monday for three pieces of legislation.

Intro. 1619-A : Requires the Department of Youth and Community Development to report on shelter access for runaway and homeless youth.

: Requires the to report on shelter access for runaway and homeless youth. Intro. 1705-A : Streamlines intake from youth shelters to Department of Homeless Services shelters.

: Streamlines intake from youth shelters to Department of Homeless Services shelters. Intro. 1653-B: Establishes new noise limits for construction and authorizes the city Department of Environmental Protection to issue stop work orders in response to certain noise violations – seemingly unrelated to nonprofit work, except for allegations that landlords conduct noisy construction to dislodge rent-regulated tenants.

The hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.