Graduation photo from STRIVE Future Leaders program for justice-involved youth

* The Citi Foundation, in partnership with Prosperity Now, has awarded STRIVE International a major grant from its Pathways to Progress Youth Financial Capability Fund, a new initiative to help nonprofit organizations integrate financial empowerment services into existing employment programming. These efforts will help the young people that STRIVE serves connect with the financial mainstream and develop sound money management skills in support of a strong financial future. The Youth Financial Capability Fund is part of the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress initiative, which supports organizations around the globe that are helping empower urban youth, ages 16 to 24, and are connecting them to opportunities that prepare them for a competitive job market. STRIVE is one of five organizations in the U.S. selected to receive a $160,000 grant.

* Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) announced a $100,000 grant from Google.org to launch its first-ever Digital Impact Communities Initiative in five public housing developments across New York City. The initiative will empower low-income older adults with technology skills to serve as catalysts for change in their communities and beyond. To launch the partnership, Google volunteers joined OATS at the Jefferson Senior Center during its five-borough Senior Technology Tour, where they demonstrated digital tools for communication, research, and collaborative planning--essential tools for these seasoned community activists. Over the next 12 months, the Google team will continue to support OATS staff as they upgrade local technology labs, teach basic and advanced skills, and conduct leadership development trainings.

* Lawyers Alliance for New York proudly announces that two leading law firms – Latham & Watkins LLP and Mayer Brown LLP – are recipients of the 2017 Cornerstone Awards. These awards, the highest business law pro bono honor in New York, recognize outstanding pro bono legal services to nonprofit organizations that are improving quality of life for low-income New Yorkers. Lawyers Alliance will present this year’s awards at a ceremony on November 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Viacom in New York City. The 2017 Cornerstone Award winners also include 14 outstanding individuals selected from more than 1,800 business and transactional lawyers who volunteered through Lawyers Alliance during the past year.

GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) today announced the availability of funding to establish or expand services for youth and young adults in recovery from addiction. Up to $180,000 is being made available through a series of mini-grants, which will be administered by the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene and OASAS. Up to 15 projects will be awarded up to $12,000 each. This funding is part of the $25.2 million federal State Targeted Response Grant that New York State received in early 2017. The mini-grants will be specifically focused on establishing peer-driven services. These include alternative peer groups for youth and young adults, recovery supports and recovery community organizations looking to develop or enhance services, alumni support groups, and activities that promote recovery for youth and young adults in a targeted community. The funding will be awarded through a Request for Applications, which OASAS is issuing today. It can be viewed here. Responses are due December 8, 2017.