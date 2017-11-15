Sharen Duke

* The Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. received a $112,000 grant from the Trinity Church Wall Street Grants Program to provide enriching music education to children from low-income and immigrant families. The funding will support a collaboration known as the Youth Arts Network between four CPC school-based after-school programs at P.S. 2, P.S. 42, P.S. 124, and P.S. 130, educators from Trinity Church’s Music Department, and visiting teaching artists. Since it began in 2014 at two school sites, CPC has partnered with the Trinity Church Wall Street Grants Program to bring music education to 150 young people each year. In addition to school-aged child care and youth services, CPC provides employment and training programs, adult literacy classes, community services such as special needs, benefits and entitlement programs, and early childhood, as well as senior services to low-income and immigrant communities in three boroughs across New York City. For more information on CPC’s programs, please visit cpc-nyc.org/programs.





* POZ magazine announced that Sharen I. Duke, Executive Director and CEO of The Alliance for Positive Change, has been named to its annual “POZ 100” list, which recognizes the work of women who are making a difference in the HIV/AIDS field. For the past 27 years, Sharen Duke has led The Alliance for Positive Change (previously known as AIDS Service Center NYC) as its first and only Executive Director/CEO. Read more about the designation and view the full list of those recognized at https://www.poz.com/article/2017-poz-100-celebrating-women.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Department of Health, Office of Health Insurance Programs, Division of Long Term Care, Bureau of Community Integration and Alzheimer’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease Program announced the availability of funding for the Alzheimer’s Disease Community Assistance Program. This initiative will support Public Health Law, Article 20-A, Section 2005 and 2006 which expressed intent to encourage and foster home and community-based assistance through an existing network of not-for-profit organizations whose primary mission is to respond to the needs of New York State’s Alzheimer’s disease community. The Department is responsible for overseeing the implementation of this program and ensuring that services are effectively delivered statewide. The services provided under this program are designed to postpone or prevent nursing home placements.