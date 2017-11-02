David Picket, President, Gotham Organization, Inc.; Brenda Rosen, President and CEO, Breaking Ground; Alan Wiener, Group Head, Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

The New York Women’s Foundation and two of their grantee partners were featured on NBC’s “Give,” a reality show highlighting the work of small charities making a big impact. The episode, which ran on Saturday, Oct. 28, is the first to highlight women’s philanthropy. In Harlem, energetic Give celebrity ambassador and Food Network personality Sunny Anderson heard the moving stories of young girls working towards their educational and leadership goals at The Brotherhood/Sister Sol. Anderson then traveled to Brooklyn and was visibly moved by the women she met at the Center for Family Life in Sunset Park learning how to start their own cooperative businesses.

Breaking Ground, the City’s largest provider of supportive housing, had its Celebrating Home and Community Gala on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Tavern on the Green. Breaking Ground raised more than $1.7 million for their programs that serve the homeless and other vulnerable New Yorkers.

RiseBoro Community Partnership, formerly Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council, one of New York City’s largest social service nonprofits, announced today that Scott Short will serve as its new CEO. Short, 39, has served in various capacities at RiseBoro for the last 15 years, including most recently as COO. He succeeds James Cameron, who served as CEO since 2012. As COO, Scott Short oversaw the organization’s operating divisions in the areas of housing, health, seniors, education, and empowerment. During his fifteen years at RiseBoro, the organization has developed over 1,400 units of affordable housing with total development costs of over $300M, including the first two multifamily passive houses in New York State. During his tenure, RiseBoros’s budget has more than doubled to become one of the largest NYC providers of holistic community-based services.