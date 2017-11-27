The New York City Council speaker candidates

Photo: Jeff Coltin

In the latest in a series of events bringing together the candidates for New York City Council speaker, AARP NY is hosting a debate on Monday evening with several of the men vying for the leadership post.

The candidates will weigh in on the needs of a city that is growing and aging rapidly, such as affordable housing, transportation, support for caregivers and livability, with an emphasis on the 50-plus population the nonprofit focuses on.

The debate, which is co-sponsored by Telemundo and NBC Latino, will be held 6:30 p.m. at 92nd Street Y, located at 1395 Lexington Ave. Those who wish to attend the free event can RSVP online or by calling 877-926-8300.

Among the candidates expected to attend are Mark Levine, Ydanis Rodriguez, Jimmy Van Bramer, Jumaane Williams and Robert Cornegy.