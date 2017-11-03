* Over 600 Long Islanders laced up on Saturday, Oct. 14 for EPIC Long Island’s 7th annual Walk for Epilepsy. Eisenhower Park in East Meadow provided the autumnal back-drop where supporters met to raise awareness and funds for the agency’s Epilepsy programs which continually enhance the lives of children, adults and families throughout Long Island. Participants at this year’s Walk enjoyed such family-friendly fun as face painting, live music from the Hofstra Pep Band, raffles, and a variety of refreshments.

* Children’s Aid hosted its seventh annual Keeping the Promise Benefit to celebrate the organization’s 164 years of service to New York City’s children, youth, and families, on Thursday, October 19, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The organization honored Kees Kruythoff, President of Unilever North America, and Tim Ryan, US Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC, for their corporate leadership and commitment to creating opportunities for young people. The event raised nearly $1.8 million to ensure that all New York City youth have the opportunity to realize their fullest potential.





CAREER MOVES:

* The Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. announced the appointments of Alice Wong, Carlyn Cowen, and Kim To as Chief Officers. All three are accomplished, well regarded leaders in New York who are bringing their talents and networks to the nation's largest Asian American social services organization. These new Chief Officers will help to implement Advancing Our CommUNITY, CPC’s organization-wide strategy to promote social and economic empowerment of our community members.