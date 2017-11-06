The Women’s City Club of New York announced the appointment of Carole J. Wacey as Chief Executive Officer, citing her breadth of experience in the public and private sectors, accomplishments, and strong networks at the city, state and federal levels. Wacey starts in the new position today. Previously, she served for a decade as Executive Director at MOUSE, a national nonprofit organization that empowers underserved youth to learn, lead and create with technology. During her tenure, she vastly broadened MOUSE’s reach from 32 to more than 150 Title I schools across New York City, expanded to five other states, and created a global partnership with more than 20 countries.

The Boards of Trustees of Martin De Porres School, based in Elmont, and MercyFirst, based in Syosset, have voted to explore the possibility of merger. This decision follows a series of meetings and discussions between the CEO’s and Boards of both agencies. MercyFirst operates programs in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk with 11 group homes for adolescents, a family foster care program, family support services, and specialized Residential Treatment Services in Syosset where youth, placed in their care by public agencies like the County Department of Social Services and the NYC Administration for Children’s Services, also attend school. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1894, MercyFirst has a budget of almost $50 million

New York State Medicaid Special Needs Health Plans will be open to all transgender individuals who qualify, regardless of their HIV status. Until now, New York SNPs have only enrolled eligible individuals who are HIV-positive or people who are experiencing homelessness (regardless of HIV status). Amida Care, the largest of the three Medicaid SNPs in New York, currently provides comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to over 6,400 New Yorkers, including more than 400 people of transgender experience. The expansion supports the goals of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Blueprint to End the AIDS Epidemic in New York State by 2020.