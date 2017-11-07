New York Foundling Fall Fete (Up Studios/Marcie Ravens)

* On Wednesday, Nov. 1, The New York Foundling hosted its third annual Fall Fête at The Metropolitan Club in New York City. Coinciding with the first day of National Adoption Awareness Month, over 300 influential business professionals, community leaders and philanthropists assembled to give back to The Foundling’s mission to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and families in New York City. The event raised $850,000, and a percentage of these proceeds will go towards rebuilding and providing aid to The Foundling’s Head Start programs in Puerto Rico. In the weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, The Foundling has raised $100,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

* Steven Vernikoff, Executive Director of The Center for Family Support, announced that CFS has been awarded the four-year Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation, With Distinction, from CQL The Council on Quality and Leadership. This award confirms that the organization embraces person-centered solutions to improve the quality of life for people receiving supports and services. The Center for Family Support, founded in 1954, is a registered 501c-3 charity, committed to providing support and assistance to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and to the family members who care for them. CFS supports over 1500 individuals in both the NYC Metropolitan area and New Jersey.

* Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan announced that Timothy McCausland has been appointed to the not-for-profit human service agency’s volunteer Board of Directors. McCausland serves as Managing Director of Orange Bank and Trust’s Private Banking Division. He has been a member of the bank’s senior management team since joining as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy in 2010. Prior to that, McCausland served as President and CEO of the Sullivan County Partnership for Economic Development.