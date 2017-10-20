Make a Difference Day 2016

The Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. announced the appointment of Gigi Lam and Jay Lau to its Board of Directors as well as Gebond Chow to the Board of Directors of its affiliate, CPC Home Attendant Program. Lam is the COO/CFO of Munificent Partners and has over 20 years of business and financial operations experience in the banking and alternative investments industry. Lau is the founding attorney at Lau & Associates, P.C. He began his legal career at Kee & Lau-Kee, LLP, where he handled residential and commercial real estate and banking and financial transactions. Chow is a Senior Engineer at AppDynamics.

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a leading civil rights advocacy organization for marginalized New Yorkers, announced that, following extensive advocacy, Queens landlord Nouri Realty LLC unveiled a wheelchair ramp which makes an East Elmhurst apartment building accessible to its numerous tenants with disabilities. NYLPI was approached in March 2017 by the parents of fourteen-year-old Rosa Martinez, who has multiple disabilities and uses a wheelchair. The Martinez family has resided in the building for seven years, and each time Rosa wanted to go in or out of the building, her parents had to carry her and her more than 50-pound wheelchair up and down the stairs.

United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region will celebrate the 26th anniversary of Make A Difference Day this year, not just for a day, but for almost an entire week, from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28. The eight Make A Difference Day projects will provide people and businesses with an opportunity to volunteer to help their local communities. Hudson River Housing’s Middle Main Clean-Up project will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the public is invited to join in the clean-up. Volunteers will help clean up several areas of Middle Main, including Main Street, Murphy Park at 517 Main Street, Cherry Street as well as the arterial of Poughkeepsie.