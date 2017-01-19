Why does reforming the criminal justice system in New York state seem to be such an intractable challenge? We are joined in the CEO corner with someone who has dedicated his life – post incarceration – to tackling this challenge. Glenn Martin is the President and Founder of JustLeadershipUSA, an organization dedicated to cutting the U.S. correctional population in half by 2030. He is also a founder of the #CloseRikers campaign and works to help other formerly incarcerated women and men get engaged in criminal justice reform efforts.

