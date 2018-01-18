Allison Sesso (right), executive director of the Human Services Council, and Ron Abad (left), chief operating officer at Urban Pathways. (Photo by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Delayed payments often accompany government grants and when they do, nonprofits can be left holding the bag. But a new grading system assesses how well New York state and local government fulfill their contracts to human services agencies. Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council, and Ron Abad, chief operating officer at Urban Pathways, explain the thinking behind this new report card and how it can lead to better cooperation between government and nonprofits.

