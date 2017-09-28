The latest and perhaps last attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has failed due in no small part to the ongoing and significant involvement of nonprofit advocacy organizations. Jaron Benjamin, vice president of community mobilization and national advocacy at Housing Works and Christy Parque, chief executive officer of The Coalition of Behavioral Health Agencies, join us to talk about their efforts at the state and federal levels to support health care legislation that is workable for coalition members and that protects the healthcare rights of the individuals they serve. Editor’s note: During the podcast, guest Jaron Benjamin says he was on Capitol Hill on June 28 when the vote on the “Skinny Repeal” of Obamacare was held. That vote took place on July 28.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.