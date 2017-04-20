From left: Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign; and Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York

Building coalitions is becoming one of the most relied upon ways to amplify the voice of your nonprofit and the causes you support. This podcast examines the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Fair fares is seeking half-priced Metro Cards to make public transit more accessible to those living in poverty. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.

