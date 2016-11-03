Ana Oliveira is the President and CEO of the New York Women’s Foundation. Since 2006, under Ana Oliveira’s leadership, the grant-making of what is billed as the largest women’s fund in the country increased from $1.7 million to $6 million to help women and girls in poverty across New York City. Oliveira joined us to talk about the foundation’s philosophy about philanthropy and how she encourages donors and foundations to support riskier causes.

