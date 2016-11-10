University Settlement is one New York's oldest social services organizations, with 27 locations from the Lower East Side to Brooklyn, offering comprehensive services for youth, adults and seniors. University Settlement partnered with the youth services provider The Door in 2000 after it ran into financial troubles. We interview Eric Weingartner, who in June of this year left the Robin Hood foundation to become CEO of the two linked organizations. We also interview Wendy Fleischer who serves as the donor representative for the New York City Change Capital Fund, which is a collaborative of 16 funders who support community organizations and especially economic development corporations, working to increase economic mobility in the city's lowest income neighborhoods.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate for our CEO Corner, contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.