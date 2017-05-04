Every child can and should have the experience of expressing themselves through dance, teachers at the National Dance Institute would say – but how do you choreograph for a child whose diagnosis means they must use a wheelchair or one who can only physically control their eyebrows? This is the special task of our guests – Kay Gayner, and Agnes McConlogue Ferro, Co-creators of the National Dance Institute’s DREAM Project that focuses on bringing dance into the lives of children of all abilities and those with special needs.

In our second segment we are joined by Jennifer Mitchell, Executive Director of the Hope Program which helps connect New Yorkers living in poverty to tools for acquiring a long-term career such as green skills training programs or placements in restaurants, animal care, human resources, maintenance and the construction industry.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.

