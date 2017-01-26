Could it be that the government is paying the nonprofit across town twice as much as they’re paying you to provide the same services?

This week we are in the CEO corner with David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from New York City’s Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his four senior centers. We talk about what he thinks the city and other nonprofits should be doing to draw attention to the issue.

In our second segment we talk to Cecilia Clarke, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Community Foundation. We spoke with her shortly after election day about her work restructuring the philanthropy as a community foundation and how community feedback helped inform their funding priorities – from their decision to divest from industries like predatory lenders in support of racial equity to her organization’s response to the election of Donald Trump.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate for our CEO Corner, contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

