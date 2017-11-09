The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City plays a major role in the city’s philanthropic infrastructure. It helps to disseminate millions of dollars to advance city health, education and community initiatives. Last year, the fund brought in more than $27 million for 74 different city programs - from soccer fields and internships for young adults to disaster recovery. As its executive director, Darren Bloch works with funders and the business community to foster public-private partnerships and build sustaining connections with funders. (Being that it’s a small world, he’s also a former publisher of the publications that later became City & State.) You can also read a condensed Q&A section from this podcast here.

