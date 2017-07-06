In New York City, where housing instability is rampant, it is of great value to be able to deliver services to transient families who may be living in shelters, or doubled up with others. Meredith Barber, Senior Director of Institutional Advancement at Leake & Watts and Sarah E. Walzer, J.D., CEO of the Parent-Child Home Program join us to talk about building out their program which is designed to help prepare low-income children for school directly into shelters and transitional housing settings to impact children who so need their help.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com. If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel.

You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.