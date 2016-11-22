Sheena Wright is the first woman to lead the United Way of NYC, one of the oldest and largest United Ways in the country. It focuses on strengthening the building blocks of education, income stability and health. She spoke with editor-at-large Aimee Simpierre about how work has progressed since she joined the agency on the same day Hurricane Sandy hit.

In our second segment, we talk about domestic violence, which is a pervasive problem everywhere, but particularly in the Bronx. Last year, more than 75,000 reports were recorded there, and the borough led the number of intimate partner homicides in the city. We spoke last month with Terry Lawson, director of the family and immigration unit at Bronx Legal Services, who was the primary author of a recent study, and Rocio Garcia, outreach coordinator at the Violence Intervention Program.

