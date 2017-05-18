Often financial pressures put the possibility of a merger or acquisition onto the agenda of a nonprofit that is looking to pool resources. But sometimes it’s just a matter of looking for a way to expand your geographic footprint or otherwise strengthen your organization. Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and the Managing Partner of the Greater New York Nonprofit and Employee Benefit Plan Practices talks with us about when to consider a merger or acquisition and what the results can be.

