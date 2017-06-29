Rikers Island is known as a harsh place, but it can be particularly bad for women. In March, the New York Women’s Foundation and Prisoner Reentry Institute at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice authored a report – “Women InJustice” – which looked at the role gender plays in the criminal justice system. Since then, the movement to close Rikers has gotten support from Mayor de Blasio. Here to talk about the results of the study, and its effects, are Ana Oliveira, president and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation and member of Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform, and Alison Wilkey director of public policy at the Prisoner Reentry Institute.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.