Tina Lee, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, examines the shortcomings of New York City's child welfare system in the book "Catching a Case." (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Anthropologist Tina Lee is the author of “Catching a Case: Inequality and Fear in New York City’s Child Welfare System.” This 200-page book offers what one reviewer called an “expedition” into “America’s Heart of Darkness.” Lee joins us to discuss what she learned during more than a year exploring how parents as well as children are falling through the cracks of a system that ostensibly tries to help.

