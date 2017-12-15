Amida Care President and CEO Doug Wirth (Submitted)

In the late 1990s changes to Medicaid left many people with HIV/AIDS without access to the care that they needed. In response, six community-based organizations worked together to form Amida Care in 2003, which grew in the following years to become the largest special needs health plan in New York state.

The not-for-profit model has allowed the mission to drive the work of Amida Care without having to worry about pleasing investors. President and CEO Doug Wirth recently sad down with NYN Media Editor Aimée Simpierre to discuss how a nonprofit health plan succeeds in the ever-changing health care sector.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Zach Williams at zwilliams@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.