Hospitals are beginning to see the benefit of partnering with community service providers to reduce admissions and bring down costs say Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and Patrick Pilch who leads BDO’s Healthcare Advisory practice. They joined us for a podcast about what trends they’re seeing as it relates to hospitals collaborating with local service providers to strengthen the continuum of care and improve health outcomes for individuals.

