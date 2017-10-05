In the past four years, New York City Department of Youth and Community Development commissioner Bill Chong has seen his department’s budget more than double, freeing him to take on infrastructural issues that have existed since DYCD was formed through the merger of smaller city agencies in 1996. Commissioner Chong and Deputy Commissioner for Youth Services Susan Haskell joined us to talk about DYCD’s priorities for after school programming this school year along with what challenges the agency is now addressing and how.

