Saying New York City’s nonprofit market is a bit crowded is an understatement, but Gift of Adoption is a national organization that recently took the plunge and opened a New York Chapter. Two of their board members joined us to discuss what Gift of Adoption does, the benefits of having an investor board, and what it takes to make a name for yourself in New York City as the new nonprofit on the block.

