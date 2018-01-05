Jose Albino is the executive director of Gay Reunion In Our Time (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

When a nonprofit serves a very targeted and niche demographic, it can sometimes be difficult to find funding that matches the needs of the population served.

Jose Albino, executive director of GRIOT, or Gay Reunion In Our Time, recently joined NYN Media Editor Aimée Simpierre to talk about LGBT senior citizens that GRIOT serves and how he strengthened the organization – even without government contracts.

