An in-kind with IBM helped nonprofit Mouse expand its programming to better empower young people through technology. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

When a smaller nonprofit agrees to accept consulting help from a partner as big as IBM, a pretty big commitment is required from both parties. But when the aim is to help young people from underserved communities thrive within the technology sector, the investment is worth the effort.

Daniel Rabuzzi, executive director of Mouse, joined us for a podcast about what the organization does and how building a relationship with IBM has benefitted the New York-based nonprofit.

