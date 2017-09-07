Teach for America may be one of the most well-known education nonprofits out there. The national group recruits new teachers and places them in districts where there’s a big need for qualified educators. Charissa Fernández has headed the New York chapter since 2013, after she spent eight years as the COO of The After-School Corporation (which is now known as ExpandED Schools) and before that as the director of the city DOE’s Office of Strategic Partnerships. As New York’s students go back to school, she joins us to talk about this year’s corps and what ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program means for her organization.

