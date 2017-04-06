Paul Muratore of Children's Village (left) and Joe Luesse of Harlem RBI

Helping at-risk young people achieve is often an all-hands on deck affair requiring academic, emotional and life-skills supports. And the pressure to measure the impact of every intervention applied is only increasing. In this Outcomes segment we talk with Joe Luesse, who is both a co-founder and president of the New York Consortium of Evaluators and the director of evaluation for the youth development organization Harlem RBI. Joe talks about the various evaluation tools he uses to measure literacy and social emotional learning and how their programs help mitigate summer learning loss.

Then we talk with Paul Muratore who founded Connections, a youth-mentoring program of the Children’s Village, about training adults to be mentors and then measuring their impact on the lives of youth.

(Note: This podcast was recorded just before Harlem RBI announced it was changing its name to DREAM)

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate for our Outcomes segments, contact Aimee Simpierre at asimpierre@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel.You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.