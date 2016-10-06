(Editor at large Aimée Simpierre, left, talks to Shawn Morehead.)

In response to what it called a rising tide of bias incidents and Islamophobia, the New York Community Trust in June awarded more than $500,000 in grants to several Muslim American and South Asian advocacy groups to help counter stereotypes about Islam. NYCT Program Director Shawn Morehead joins us to talk about this more recent initiative along with the Trust's long-standing work with immigrant communities. We also speak with Donna Lawrence, President and CEO of the I Have A Dream Foundation. We discuss her nonprofit's work serving students from kindergarten up - in communities across the country - and how to help these Dreamers stay engaged, achieve and pay for college.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate for our CEO Corner, contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights