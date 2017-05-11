Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered. This money has reshaped many of the debates about charter schools, education reform, health issues, the environment and so many other issues. And nowhere is this more apparent than here in New York City.

