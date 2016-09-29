(Editor at large Aimée Simpierre speaks with Jaqueline Ebanks from Women's City Club of New York)

From the upcoming elections to the fight for equal pay for equal work, there are plenty of causes to become engaged in and lots of ways to do it. Women’s City Club of New York, a 600 member organization working to ensure that all New Yorkers attain economic security, equal opportunity, and safe communities, is celebrating its centennial this year. Executive Director Jacqueline Ebanks joined us for a conversation about the value that women bring to the table and how WCC works to provide tools to help everyone become more engaged. In our second segment, Diane Keating , Executive Director of High Water Women – which engages women throughout the financial services sector in volunteerism and philanthropic giving – talks with us about her organization’s work teaching financial literacy and how nonprofits can get involved with social impact investing.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights