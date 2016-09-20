As New York grapples with a homelessness crisis, city leaders and advocates are searching for a solution. For our inaugural NYN Media Insights podcast, we spoke to Thomas Main, a professor at the Baruch College School of Public Affairs, who is looking to the past. Since the initiation of litigation in 1979 that led to the “right to shelter” ruling, there have been some improvements and some stumbles. Main’s book, Homelessness in New York City, looks at how Mayors, from Ed Koch through de Blasio, have dealt with the problem, and how the current administration can reduce the number of unsheltered New Yorkers.

