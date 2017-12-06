NYN Media’s 2017 TechCon brought more than 100 nonprofit leaders together at an all-day event in lower Manhattan. A group of vendors presented their IT services to prospective nonprofit clients while expert panels discussed how organizations big and small can improve programming and safeguard their future through cloud computing, data analysis, cyber security and other emerging technologies. Those who missed the event can still watch the panels via archived livestreams outlined below:
Panel #1: Technology 101 - What is Basic, Cheap or Free? A Checklist of Tools
Watch it here (00:00 to 44:00)
Special Presentation: How Technology is Enabling Increased Collaboration between HR and Finance
Watch it here (44:00 to 01:07:00)
Panel #2: How to Build a Privacy and Cybersecurity Program
Watch it here (01:07:00 to end)
Panel #3: Using Date-Driven Analytics to Enhance and Improve Targeting Prospects and Measuring Impact
Watch it here (00:00 to 44:00)
Special Presentation: The Inside Story! Key factors to Selecting a “Right Fit” Accounting System for Your Nonprofit
Watch it here (44:00 to 01:07:00)
Panel #4: Introducing Technology into More Traditional Organizations
Watch it here (01:07:00 to end)
Panel #5: Strategic Use of Information Technology by Nonprofit Organizations
Watch it here (00:00 to 44:00)
Panel #6: A Practical Guide to Cloud Migration
Watch it here (44:00 to end)
Panel #7: Using Technology to Enhance Your Message - From Websites to Social Media to Mobile
Watch it here (00:00 to 47:00)
Panel #8: Streamlining Operational Processes - Nonprofits Need for Automation
Watch it here (47:00 to end)
Commenting is closed for this article.