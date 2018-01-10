A new state policy would keep nonprofits like NYC Books Through Bars from sending books to inmates in New York. (Photo by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The ability to send books to prisoners will grind to a halt throughout New York unless the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision declines to implement a pilot program that currently limits care packages to those bought through six selected vendors that only offer a total of 77 books. If not, then nonprofits like NYC Books Through Bars will have to cease two decades of work sending books to inmates throughout the state.

"Directive 4911A hurts people far beyond the scope of NYC Books Through Bars' mission," reads a statement from the group. "It hurts New Yorkers in myriad other ways, inside and outside of prison: prisoners are deprived of fresh produce, visitors are no longer able to bring gifts, and small businesses are dismissed in favor of exploitative prison industry businesses."

NYN Media reporter Zach Williams visited the group in Brooklyn to observe their operations and better understand what's at stake.