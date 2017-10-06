David Hansell (Mayor's Office Photo)

* Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani rejected Ivanka Trump's invitation to talk about her computer science education initiative and she wants the world to understand why, CNNMoney reports.

* Under a pilot program quietly launched last month, shelter residents who have been in the system for at least 90 days and have a source of income can get 12 months of rent paid up-front virtually anywhere they can find an apartment outside of the five boroughs, the New York Post reports.

* When David Hansell took the helm at the Administration for Children’s Services earlier this year, the city’s embattled child-welfare agency was still reeling from a string of high-profile deaths, but he said he wasn’t about to back down from the job, the New York Post writes.

An organization dedicated to rehabilitating violent felons, developing alternatives to incarceration and helping victims of violent crime was recently spun off from the Vera Institute of Justice to become its own nonprofit, starting Oct. 1.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration ordered an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Sept. 5, nonprofit providers across New York City have responded to those directly affected by offering legal services and other help.