Bronx Defenders is looking for people who have been wronged by a municipal or state agency, including the NYPD, prison officials, and public hospitals. A March 7 legal clinic will provide more information on how their grievances can be addressed. It will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Moot Courtroom at 360 East 161st Street. Assistance for filing notices of claim, a first step for a lawsuit, will be provided.

United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region has a new training program for veterans and their families. The Community Heroes Projects will feature a set of free training sessions on March 17, 24, and 31 that will help veterans start their own community volunteer initiatives, according to a press release. More information can be found here.

The Virginia-based Cumberland Hospital won a $4.1 million contract renewal with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (whose commissioner joined us last week for the latest NYN Media Insights podcast). The money will fund “extraordinary needs foster care services,” according to the City Record. ACS is also looking to renew its contract with MercyFirst, which provides Needs Foster Care services, but wants some outside input. Those who want information on MercyFirst’s performance or the contract in general are told to contact Rafael Asusta of the Child Welfare Service Unity at 212-341-3511 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on business days before March 16.